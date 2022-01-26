The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Wombat rescue founder receives OAM

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated January 30 2022 - 11:28am, first published January 26 2022 - 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CARING: Cedar Creek Wombat Rescue founder Roz Holme was named on the 2022 Australia Day honours list, receiving an Order of Australia Medal for her service to wildlife conservation.

Roz Holme estimates she has cared for thousands of wombats over the past 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.