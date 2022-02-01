The Advertiser - Cessnock
Labor's peaker vision draws mixed reaction

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 1 2022 - 10:00pm
Peaking plans: Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese outlining a plan to run the Hunter Power Project on green hydrogen. Picture: Matthew Kelly

Labor will provide Snowy Hydro Limited with an extra $700 million in equity to make the Kurri peaking plant operate on green hydrogen by 2030.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

