By taking control over your investments you can lower the risk of loss. - Paul Atkin, Director, Capita Wealth Advice

NEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PRACTICE: Capita Wealth Advice is providing experienced professional advice throughout your working life and into retirement.

Recent volatility in stock and property markets highlights the importance of not keeping all your eggs in one basket when it comes to retirement income.



Regular portfolio reviews are vital, according to Paul Atkin from Capita Wealth Advice.

Paul and wife Melissa have recently launched their new Financial Planning and Wealth Management practice in Kurri Kurri at 79 Barton Street in the Hunter Region Business Hub office.

Capita Wealth Advice provides investment programs to increase wealth within super, retirement income as well as investing outside super.



"Our portfolios are designed to reduce downside risk by spreading investments across fund managers as well as asset sectors," Paul said. "By taking control over your investments you can lower the risk of loss. This is particularly important for retirees as well as those getting closer to retirement who have already accumulated substantial savings.



"As we are not owned or controlled by a bank or superannuation fund we can put our clients first and find the right solution for their particular situation."

Paul has a wealth of experience and knowledge, having been in private practice for over 15 years. He completed a Masters degree in financial planning in 2020, earning a prestigious Academic Excellence Award from Griffith University.

Don't let the Tax Office be your beneficiary



As Paul explains, a proper plan takes into account what happens to your assets when you pass away. Ensuring the right funds pass to the right hands at the right time remains an important part of proper estate planning.

Death benefit payments from superannuation and pension accounts can result in significant tax being paid if received by a non-death benefits dependant.



While your spouse generally receives the proceeds tax free, a non-dependant such as an independent adult child is liable for tax of a maximum of 15% of the taxable component of the benefit received, and a maximum of 30% of the untaxed element.



Even one dollar of insurance in a super fund can significantly increase the level of untaxed element on the entire balance. Fortunately with careful planning the tax payable on death can be reduced or even eliminated. Strategies to become more tax effective include:

Recontribution of funds to provide a higher tax free component.

Keeping taxable and tax free funds in separate super and pension accounts.

Holding your super assets separately to your life insurance.

It is not always a great idea to combine super funds as there can be serious unintended consequences and advice is needed.



