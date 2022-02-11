The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter Workers rally for job security

By Ethan Hamilton
Updated February 14 2022 - 1:10am, first published February 11 2022 - 8:00am
Demanding change: Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears has labelled current secure work figures 'a disgrace'. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

HUNTER Workers have announced their intention to rally in Cessnock next week, calling on government to "urgently address the insecure work crisis".

