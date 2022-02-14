The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Couple celebrates diamond anniversary

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
February 14 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPECIAL DAY: Leyland Rix and Helen Christy Rix, of Lower Belford, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on January 20. Picture: Jessica Schmierer Photography

Lower Belford couple Helen Christy Rix and Leyland Rix have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.