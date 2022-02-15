The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Seven-day forecast: Warm days, more rain

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
February 15 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GLORIOUS: Mount View on Tuesday, February 15. Picture: Krystal Sellars

The late burst of summer will continue in Cessnock this week, with temperatures set to reach the mid-thirties again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.