The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Special day as Joy turns 100

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated February 22 2022 - 4:07am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FEARLESS: Cessnock resident Joy Manning celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, February 22. Picture: Krystal Sellars

If not being afraid to try new things is the secret to a long life, Joy Manning has it in the bag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.