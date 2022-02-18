Why retirement villages are Australia's ideal aged care solution

Studies have shown that the greater Sydney region's senior population is opting for alternate forms of aged care over traditional care facilities, with one community-based aged care solution in particular taking centre stage.



Retirement villages across Sydney have been recording higher rates of residential population growth, as more and more senior citizens opt to purchase properties within retirement communities rather than settling into established, traditional care facilities.



This shift from traditional aged care facilities into community-based environments has been praised by researchers across the country, who have stated that community-based aged care solutions are what Australian seniors need and deserve.



Alongside the value of community and the role it plays in providing holistic healthcare, there are other notable benefits to retirement communities over facilities. We will be exploring these benefits in-depth below.

Vitality through community

Even Aussie seniors who are living at home and utilising at-home care services, are taking full advantage of local resources available to them, like support groups and other social opportunities provided either by support services themselves, or their wider local networks.



The reason for this is predominantly due to the immensely positive impacts that community enrichment and engagement has been found to hold on senior citizens across the globe.



The National Institute of Aging conducted research into the correlations between social isolation and loneliness in seniors, and an increased risk of mental and physical health conditions, including depression, Alzheimer's, diminishing cognitive capabilities, heart disease, and even obesity.



Alongside statistical evidence supporting these correlations, their findings also unearthed that interactions with friends provided greater cognitive stimulation and opportunities for heart-healthy activity than contact with family members, prompting aged care providers across the globe to turn their attention towards the healing powers of community.



With this research in mind, modern aged care providers and other support services have taken to incorporating community involvement into their care packages, allowing seniors the opportunity to engage with their peers on a regular basis, take on new hobbies and activities with like-minded individuals, and form new friendships throughout their years in retirement.



Of course, being a member of a rich, local community can hold a diverse array of other benefits over simply frequenting support groups and other community spaces.



Living directly within a vibrant community naturally provides retirees with an abundance of opportunities to connect with their peers and seek out new experiences and activities that they can enjoy together.



Having consistent access to these opportunities naturally also increases the likelihood of these new activities becoming routine, ultimately allowing seniors receiving care in retirement communities to experience significantly higher levels of personal satisfaction throughout their years in retirement.

Access to tailored healthcare services and other amenities

Speaking of personal satisfaction, there's no denying that retirement communities do provide its residents with a myriad of eye-catching amenities. Many of Sydney's retirement communities advertise amenities like golf courses, swimming pools and other sporting facilities and infrastructure as well.



Some Australian retirement villages are even established right on the coastline so that residents can enjoy beachside living or secure berths for private sailboats. Providing access to these luxury recreational amenities, allows senior residents to maintain an enriching lifestyle throughout their years in retirement without necessarily having to travel abroad.



Alongside these recreational amenities, modern retirement villages also tend to be equipped with their own healthcare facilities, generally tailored to fit the unique care needs of aging citizens. Having impeccable healthcare services available within their local community is considered an essential for many Aussie seniors as they prepare for their retirement.



Whilst some senior citizens can afford to seek housing close to their clinics and local hospitals, many are unable to enter the city's volatile housing market as prices continue to skyrocket across the greater Sydney region.



In opting for a residence in a retirement village, however, seniors gain access to even specialist clinics at a fraction of the costs that both their residential property and care would ring up without a community-based care provider.

Care packages with a little flexibility

If there's one thing that Australian aged care providers have learned over the course of this industry shift, it's that seniors value their right to choice. The freedom to select the aged care solution that best caters to their needs is a right that all Aussie seniors undoubtedly deserve.



According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, around 840,000 Australian citizens used the Commonwealth Home Support Programme from 2019-2020, technically making at-home care plans created by community-based aged care providers the most heavily utilised aged care solution in Australia, followed by permanent residential care.



Many seniors tend to move from at-home care into retirement communities if they feel that their at-home care plan is lacking in personal enrichment opportunities. Retirement villages effectively allow seniors to maintain their right to choice, providing them with extensive support services without sacrificing their personal liberties.



If a resident living in a retirement community requires more at-home support, they can lean on their care providers to amend their care plan accordingly.



If they require minimal regular at-home support, they can effectively live independently in their residence and feel free to enjoy living in a community that comprises their peers. In essence, retirement communities provide seniors with all the freedom of living at home as well as all the security of living in a traditional care facility.



As the aged care sector in Australia continues to undergo its lengthy evolutionary process, Australian citizens from all age brackets continue to revisit their preconceptions about the nature of aged care in this country.



The sheer abundance of care options that are available to Australian seniors also allows many families across the nation to make their decisions as a collective. And this is a big decision to make.



There's no denying, however, that access to the enriching amenities, social opportunities, and healthcare facilities that retirement villages are able to provide play an immense role in ensuring both the physiological and psychological health and wellbeing of Aussie seniors as they move through their golden years.

