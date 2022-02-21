The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Hospital COVID testing clinic closes

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
Updated February 23 2022 - 12:06am, first published February 21 2022 - 10:00am
CLOSED: The COVID-19 testing clinic at Cessnock Hospital has closed down.

The COVID-19 testing clinic at Cessnock Hospital will close down on Tuesday, Hunter New England Health has confirmed.

