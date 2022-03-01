Club hosts charity dinner Advertising Feature

STORIES: Northwest Mining general manager Cassandra Walker, Carrington Bowling Club CEO Jaci Lappin and Cessnock Advertiser senior journalist Krystal Sellars will be the guest speakers at the charity dinner.

Cessnock Leagues Club will host its third annual International Women's Day Charity Dinner on Saturday, April 30.

The dinner has previously been held in the first week of March to coincide with International Women's Day, but with the Omicron outbreak and new restrictions introduced around the time this year's dinner was being organised, the event was postponed in the hope that full capacity and dancing would be permitted by the end of April.



The inaugural dinner in 2020 was held the week before the pandemic was declared, while last year's took place in the halcyon period between lockdowns, with a sell-out crowd of 230 raising $10,000.

Cessnock Hospitality Group marketing manager Natalie Kelly said the club is looking forward to hosting another great event, which will once again raise funds for Cessnock Family Support Service.



"Last year they put the money raised to the LoveBites program in schools and hosted a women's self-esteem program called The Importance of You," Ms Kelly said.

"The aim of this year is to raise as much money as we can to support the local domestic violence and family programs."

Ms Kelly said the event will help raise awareness of the issues inequality can lead to in the community, such as domestic violence.

"On the Australian Bureau of Statistics' SEIFA (Socio Economic Indicators for the Areas), Cessnock falls in the bottom 20 of NSW for being socially and economically disadvantaged," she said.

"Before COVID, youth unemployment was over 20 percent and it is a region that suffers badly with intergenerational lifestyle factors.



"Cessnock has a traumatic history of domestic violence and rates in the top three of the state each year."

The theme for International Women's Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias - which calls for a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive, where difference is valued and celebrated.



The guest speakers at the dinner will be Northwest Mining general manager Cassandra Walker; Carrington Bowling Club CEO and 2021 Newcastle senior citizen of the year, Jaci Lappin; and Cessnock Advertiser senior journalist Krystal Sellars.



The trio will be interviewed by local MC Anthony Burke, reflecting on their careers and sharing their thoughts on this year's theme.

There will be a variety of local entertainment, and a DJ and dancing to wrap up the night.