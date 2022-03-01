Cessnock Leagues Club will host its third annual International Women's Day Charity Dinner on Saturday, April 30.
The dinner has previously been held in the first week of March to coincide with International Women's Day, but with the Omicron outbreak and new restrictions introduced around the time this year's dinner was being organised, the event was postponed in the hope that full capacity and dancing would be permitted by the end of April.
The inaugural dinner in 2020 was held the week before the pandemic was declared, while last year's took place in the halcyon period between lockdowns, with a sell-out crowd of 230 raising $10,000.
Cessnock Hospitality Group marketing manager Natalie Kelly said the club is looking forward to hosting another great event, which will once again raise funds for Cessnock Family Support Service.
"Last year they put the money raised to the LoveBites program in schools and hosted a women's self-esteem program called The Importance of You," Ms Kelly said.
"The aim of this year is to raise as much money as we can to support the local domestic violence and family programs."
Ms Kelly said the event will help raise awareness of the issues inequality can lead to in the community, such as domestic violence.
"On the Australian Bureau of Statistics' SEIFA (Socio Economic Indicators for the Areas), Cessnock falls in the bottom 20 of NSW for being socially and economically disadvantaged," she said.
"Before COVID, youth unemployment was over 20 percent and it is a region that suffers badly with intergenerational lifestyle factors.
"Cessnock has a traumatic history of domestic violence and rates in the top three of the state each year."
The theme for International Women's Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias - which calls for a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive, where difference is valued and celebrated.
The guest speakers at the dinner will be Northwest Mining general manager Cassandra Walker; Carrington Bowling Club CEO and 2021 Newcastle senior citizen of the year, Jaci Lappin; and Cessnock Advertiser senior journalist Krystal Sellars.
The trio will be interviewed by local MC Anthony Burke, reflecting on their careers and sharing their thoughts on this year's theme.
There will be a variety of local entertainment, and a DJ and dancing to wrap up the night.
Tickets can be bought at www.cessnockleagues.com.au. Corporate sponsorship packages are also available, and anyone is welcome to donate directly to the elected charity by contacting Natalie at the club.
Jessica Bonniface, a trainer at Atwea College, considers herself a professional student.
"I don't think there has been a time in my life when I haven't undertaken some sort of education and I enjoy being able to pass on my learning to others," Jessica said.
Currently teaching a Certificate II and III Business Administration (EVET) to year 11 and 12 students and facilitating workshops to trainees undertaking a Certificate III in Individual Support (Disability), Jessica's role is to transfer the skills and knowledge she has acquired throughout her career to her students to help them achieve the qualification in their chosen field of study.
"I chose to teach at Atwea as the values of Atwea College are very much my own personal values; integrity, inclusion, and innovation," Jessica said.
"Atwea has so much to offer students from any walk of life or age group - be it skills training, learn for fun or high school. My experience teaching at Atwea College has been great.
"I have lots of support available to me if I need it and I enjoy being able to share my knowledge with my students to help them achieve their goals and unlock their potential."
Jessica started her career in the early 2000s, working in various administration and customer service roles in the private and public sectors.
After about 10 years, she decided to change paths to work as a support worker for people with disabilities, which led to the completion of a Certificate III in Individual Support. Once completed, Jessica started her own business providing in-home support to the elderly and people with disabilities while she worked in an Aged Care Facility.
Fast forward a few years, Jessica decided she would like to further her education and began studying a Bachelor of Nursing with the University of Newcastle.
While currently employed as a Trainer with Atwea College, Jessica continues to run her own business and holds Assistant in Nursing Positions at both a Hospital and a Residential Aged Care Facility. Jessica finished her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the end of 2021.
Issues of equality are faced by women 365 days a year, but having a single day dedicated to amplifying women's voices, understanding existing inequality, and calling for real and lasting change is important.
"It gives a platform to shine a spotlight on ongoing initiatives for change," Professor Michelle Ryan, director of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership, at the The Australian National University, and Professor of Social and Organisational Psychology said.
"We have made great strides in progress towards gender equality, but it is important to note that the pace of change varies greatly across countries, and not all women have benefited equally from these changes.
"So, the nature of remaining inequalities, and the priorities for International Women's Day, look different across nations, and across communities within nations.
"This may be in terms of who is most affected by gender pay gaps - the size of the pay gap for instance differs greatly across countries - it is as low as 3 per cent in Bulgaria, 14 per cent in Australia, and up to 31 per cent in South Korea," Michelle adds.
While women have the technical right to vote in almost all countries (with Saudi Aria and Kuwait most recently joining the list) in practice, who is practically able to vote varies enormously - whether this is due to geography, race, or disability. When questioned about what she sees as one of the most pressing issues women still face in the workforce, Michelle said the broader issue is social change.
"I think that if we are to change workplace inequality we need to look beyond workplace culture, and organisational policy and practice, to our broader societal views about gender.
"In particular, much of the inequality we see in the workplace stems from inequalities in the domestic sphere - who takes on the caring responsibilities, the division of labour on household tasks, and views of what good parenting looks like.
"While organisational change is necessary, unless we couple this with broader social change, we will never achieve true equality.
"This may take the form of parental leave policies, affordable childcare, and the valuing of work that is seen as stereotypically women's work."