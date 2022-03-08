Firm favourites to win Advertising Feature

SUCCESS: Business of the Year 2019 winners Palfreyman Chartered Accountants. There are 62 finalists vying for awards at this year's 27th Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards.

Justin Hales from Camplify will be the keynote speaker at this year's Hunter Region Business Excellence awards.



Justin will give a motivational speech on how he turned the concept of Camplify, a community for campervan, motorhome and caravan owners, into reality, building a $10 million company in two years.



The 27th Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards gala dinner will be held on Friday, March 11 at Club Maitland City.



There, 160 of the Hunter's leading business people will celebrate their achievements in the presence of the local business community.

This year there are 62 finalists vying for awards, according to Hunter Region Business Hub general manager Kerry Hallett.

"Original plans for the celebrations were put on hold due to lockdowns, our sponsors and entrants have been very patient," Kerry said.



"The decision was made to hold the gala dinner in March to coincide with Small Business Month."

There are 12 general business categories along with individual and major awards.

Categories include hospitality and tourism, internet-based business, personal services professional services, trades and industry.

Nominees are judged on a range of standards, from core business activities, employment growth, innovation and improvement and business presentation.

"There were four judges for the awards, both reading and personal judges," Kerry said.



"These awards aren't a popularity contest, submissions are marked and this year some close calls were made as the quality of entries each year is getting better and better.



"Questions are aimed at allowing the business to reflect on how their business ticks, their resilience in the face of disruption and the goals they have for the future."

This year's finalists include ACN-All Communications Network, All Trades Hunter Valley, Gymnastics 21, Ink Financial Solutions and Vintage Connections.

The Hunter Region Business Hub is a leading not-for-profit in the area, with different programs both government funded and commercial to assist businesses in all life stages.



"The main program the Hub is working on with small businesses across the region is the Digital Solutions Program providing 1:1 support upskilling owners to increase their digital presence online through marketing, websites and social media," Kerry said.

The awards were not held in 2019 and last year because of lockdowns and COVID restrictions, making this year's awards special.