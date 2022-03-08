BUSINESSWOMAN Jodie Jeffrey's advice to those wanting to start their own business is to, "take the leap".
"I never set out to start my own business, it just happened and it has been extremely rewarding," the managing director of Executive Personnel Solutions says.
"It comes with many challenges, though, usually more hours and tears, but more personal satisfaction."
Executive Personnel Solutions has been operating for just over two-and-a-half years and is a finalist in this year's Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards, having been nominated in two categories, personal services and new start business.
There are currently four employees and two ongoing subcontractors.
"Our services include specialist administration, human resources, recruitment, virtual PA and business branding," Jodie says.
"We provide virtual administrative support and business solutions to businesses Australia-wide.
"We have a highly skilled team with knowledge in many industries and varied roles. We differ from other virtual assistants by being able to provide a fully remote administration team not just a once off service-project."
The awards will be presented at Club Maitland City on Friday, March 11.
There are additional major awards this year; young entrepreneur, business woman of the year and Hunter business of the year. In all, there are 61 finalists.
Hunter Valley Tours owner Julie Newman always wanted to start up a supported (disability) short stay holiday service.
However, on moving to the Hunter in 2014 she became aware there weren't any tour service companies that catered to the needs of people with mobility restrictions, be it a walking frame, MS, acquired spinal injury, using a wheelchair or one of many other restrictions and Julie saw a window of opportunity.
"I was working in the disability sector in Wollongong before moving to the Hunter," said Julie.
"I commenced Hunter Valley Tours - a unique valley experience with the aim to transition into the supported holiday sector - but I fell in love with the Hunter Valley region, the people and working out here and this is where I stayed.
"Providing guided wine tours to locals, visitors to the Hunter and tourists from all zones of the world, with or without mobility issues."
Julie said her tour guides were locals who loved what they did, meeting new people and showcasing how wonderful this pretty special piece of Australia, the vineyard wine region is.
"People love doing business with me because I am a local business supporting local business," said Julie.
"When you spend money with Hunter Valley Tours it stays here in our community.
"Moving from a city to the Hunter to live and work has shown me how supportive, thoughtful, and friendly everyone is here," said Julie.
"Working in the Hunter community just feels good."
Julie said the team were super excited to be finalists in the business excellence awards.
WEDDINGS, feasts and toy runs are all in a day's work for the team at Hunter Events Group.
The business began in early 2018 and is a finalist in the professional services category in this year's 27th Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards.
Hunter Events Group employs seven fill-time staff which is supported by a casual team of 15.
"Throughout 2022 we have an exciting calendar of new events including a health wealth and wellbeing event, Seafood and Cider Festival and the Peppers Creek Wedding Open day," director Louise Manning said.
"We're expanding our wedding fairs to the Central Coast and are set to deliver approximately 160 weddings, corporate and private celebrations.
"Our 2021 festivals and major public events will be back bigger and better in 2022 as well. For our clients we are set to bring to together Scone Airshow, Central Coast Airshow, Newcastle Toy Run and several other events to early to mention."
The Hunter Events Group is an industry leader, with an abundance of experience to create memorable events tailored to clients while providing insights that will make the event unforgettable.
"Our extensive network of relationships gives unparalleled access to the best businesses in the region with the added benefit of competitive pricing," Louise said.
"Our clients are like family."
Justin Hales from Camplify will be the keynote speaker at this year's Hunter Region Business Excellence awards.
Justin will give a motivational speech on how he turned the concept of Camplify, a community for campervan, motorhome and caravan owners, into reality, building a $10 million company in two years.
The 27th Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards gala dinner will be held on Friday, March 11t at Club Maitland City.
There, 160 of the Hunter's leading business people will celebrate their achievements in the presence of the local business community.
This year there are 62 finalists vying for awards, according to Hunter Region Business Hub general manager Kerry Hallett.
"Original plans for the celebrations were put on hold due to lockdowns, our sponsors and entrants have been very patient," Kerry said.
"The decision was made to hold the gala dinner in March to coincide with Small Business Month."
There are 12 general business categories along with individual and major awards.
Categories include hospitality and tourism, internet-based business, personal services professional services, trades and industry.
Nominees are judged on a range of standards, from core business activities, employment growth, innovation and improvement and business presentation.
"There were four judges for the awards, both reading and personal judges," Kerry said.
"These awards aren't a popularity contest, submissions are marked and this year some close calls were made as the quality of entries each year is getting better and better.
"Questions are aimed at allowing the business to reflect on how their business ticks, their resilience in the face of disruption and the goals they have for the future."
This year's finalists include ACN-All Communications Network, All Trades Hunter Valley, Gymnastics 21, Ink Financial Solutions and Vintage Connections.
The Hunter Region Business Hub is a leading not-for-profit in the area, with different programs both government funded and commercial to assist businesses in all life stages.
"The main program the Hub is working on with small businesses across the region is the Digital Solutions Program providing 1:1 support upskilling owners to increase their digital presence online through marketing, websites and social media," Kerry said.
The awards were not held in 2019 and last year because of lockdowns and COVID restrictions, making this year's awards special.
The awards were originally known as the Cessnock Kurri Kurri Small Business Awards, before growing to encompass the Lower Hunter and the entire Hunter Region.