Top tours named as finalists Advertising Feature

Hunter Valley Tours owner Julie Newman always wanted to start up a supported (disability) short stay holiday service.

ALL AGES: The tour company caters for all age groups. Julie said they were all super excited about being nominated as finalists for the 27th Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards. Photos: Supplied.

GARTELMANN GIRLS: In 2014 Julie became aware there weren't any tour service companies that catered to the needs of people with mobility restrictions.

TOP TOURS: Hunter Valley Tours provides guided wine tours to locals, visitors to the Hunter and tourists from all over the world, with or without mobility issues.

However, on moving to the Hunter in 2014 she became aware there weren't any tour service companies that catered to the needs of people with mobility restrictions, be it a walking frame, MS, acquired spinal injury, using a wheelchair or one of many other restrictions and Julie saw a window of opportunity.

"I was working in the disability sector in Wollongong before moving to the Hunter," said Julie.



"I commenced Hunter Valley Tours - a unique valley experience with the aim to transition into the supported holiday sector - but I fell in love with the Hunter Valley region, the people and working out here and this is where I stayed.

"Providing guided wine tours to locals, visitors to the Hunter and tourists from all zones of the world, with or without mobility issues."

Julie said her tour guides were locals who loved what they did, meeting new people and showcasing how wonderful this pretty special piece of Australia, the vineyard wine region is.



"People love doing business with me because I am a local business supporting local business," said Julie.



"When you spend money with Hunter Valley Tours it stays here in our community.



"Moving from a city to the Hunter to live and work has shown me how supportive, thoughtful, and friendly everyone is here," said Julie.



"Working in the Hunter community just feels good."

