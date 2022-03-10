4 Things worth knowing about the Hunter Economic Zone

This is branded content.

Hunter Investment Corporation has officially launched the first stage of the Hunter Economic Zone - HEZ, with an estimated $3.5 billion end value once fully developed.

This 550-hectare logistics and business park is set to become the largest industrial project in Hunter - Newcastle Region, providing much-needed jobs and infrastructure. Here are 4 things worth knowing about the project.

Stage 1 is now complete

With Stage 1 now complete, businesses and investors can take advantage of the quality infrastructure and facilities on offer, including a variety of tailored lots for industrial, commercial and retail use.

The Hunter Economic Zone will provide businesses with access to a wide range of essential services, including safe and reliable transportation links, world-class telecommunications, and electricity.

The zone will also include a variety of business support services, including expert advice on starting or developing a business, skill training, and workforce development. This makes the Hunter Economic Zone the perfect place for businesses that are looking to start or expand their operations.

It's Australia's largest industrial estate and business park

The Hunter Economic Zone is Australia's largest Industrial Estate and Business Park at 3,200 hectares, and one of the largest business estates in the Asia Pacific region. It incorporates residential, commercial, industrial, aged care, hospital, schools, retail and community and emergency facilities.

The Hunter Economic Zone was created to develop a world-class sustainable business development area that contributes to economic growth in the Hunter Region.

It will create over $3 billion in industrial and commercial real estate

The HEZ project will create more than $3.5 billion in industrial and commercial real estate in the Hunter Region.

The Hunter Economic Zone (HEZ) is located in the heart of Australia's populous eastern seaboard and is bolstered by a developing sector and exploding region with a desirable climate, beautiful surroundings, and a population that enjoys a peaceful seaside and rural lifestyle. The state government and local government consider it important to the economy.

It has a 5-star green rating

The Hunter Economic Zone will also meet high eco-friendliness standards, including a 5-star green star rating and net-zero carbon emissions through the installation of rooftop solar systems, translucent roof sheeting, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and smart metering.

The Hunter Investment Corporation and worldwide wellness leader Delos have reached an agreement for the Hunter Economic Zone (HEZ) to be developed to International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) certified standards.

Hunter Investment Corporation has joined forces with the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) which is Australia's authority on sustainable buildings, communities and cities.

The goal of the Hunter Investment Corporations is to create healthy, resilient and positive communities for individuals while also achieving and maintaining sustainability in the HEZ workplace environment by adhering to the above construction standards, wellness characteristics, and obtaining certification to improve energy efficiency.

The Hunter Investment Corporation through the HEZ Development has been chosen by the GBCA in the first pilot program in Australia.

HEZ's combination of ecology and economy heralds a new approach that will set new environmental standards for similar developments across NSW.