The seventh annual Wollombi Carp Cleanout competition will be held at Wollombi Tavern this Saturday and Sunday. Entry is $25 for adults, $10 children (under-10s free). Fishing licences are required for entrants aged 18 and over. Limited camping spots are available due to the recent flooding. Call the tavern on 4998 3261 or visit the Facebook event page for more information.