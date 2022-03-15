The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bringing back the good times

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
March 15 2022 - 1:00pm
PRIDE AND JOY: Shaun Evans with his 1962 Holden EK Special, which he will enter in the Shannon's Show and Shine at the Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival. Picture: Marina Neil

Classic car enthusiasts are in for a treat at the 2022 Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival, with the Shannon's Show and Shine returning after a three-year absence.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

