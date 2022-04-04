The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock High team wins professional class at NSW F1 In Schools state finals

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
April 4 2022 - 4:30am
Cessnock teams have shone at the F1 In Schools state finals, picking up four of the nine podium spots available, with two teams qualifying for the national finals.

