Discover college at open day Advertising Feature

Open day: Students at St Philip's Christian College Cessnock. To book tickets to the open day on March 28, visit eventbrite.com.au

The college, located in Nulkaba, will run five tours across morning and afternoon time slots, with options to view Narnia/prep, junior school, middle school, senior school or a whole school tour.



Open to families interested in enrolling or curious about what the college has to offer, the tours provide an opportunity to take a look around the 103-acre site and learn about the world-class facilities at St Philip's Christian College.



The hour-long morning session at 9am allows families to see the educators in action and take a tour through the school's with the executive leadership team, while the afternoon session from 3.30pm includes a walk through the facilities and a chance to chat with the team about the purpose and heart of the college.



"We are thrilled to be hosting families on-site again at St Philip's Christian College Cessnock," college principal Matt Connett said.



"In the past 12 months we have unveiled our new senior school building which recently won the Education Excellence Award at the Newcastle Architecture Awards, so we are excited to show off that space."

Established in 2005, St Philip's Christian College is the first Christian school in the Cessnock area.



The college has grown significantly since it moved to the site at Nulkaba in 2012, with students enrolled from prep to Year 12.



St Philip's prides itself as a vibrant and innovative college that provides a safe and inclusive environment for children of all ages to learn in.



The college's curriculum and teaching methods have been developed in a way that challenges young learners to reach their ultimate potential and give them the best start toward their future.



"We want our college to inspire students to dream big," he said.



"The aim is to provide an enriching and liberating education for students to acquire a deep sense of the greatness of life and a life-long love of learning."



Mr Connett said the college is dedicated to providing a range of pathways for students.



"Attention is given to the development of the whole child through a balanced curriculum involving the academic, social, physical and spiritual areas," he said.



"The vision is that all of our students benefit from innovative and effective learning experiences taught by skilled and dedicated teachers in a safe and secure environment wherein students feel connected and affirmed. "



St Philip's also has an extensive Vocational Education and Training (VET) program.

