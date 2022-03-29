Top honour for mobile gym Advertising Feature

MOBILE gymnastics club Gymnastics 21 has taken out the top award for Business of the Year at the 27th Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards.

Time to celebrate: Hunter-based mobile gymnasium Gymnastics 21 took out Business of the Year and the Health Services category at the 2021 Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards. Picture: Magnetic Shots.

In addition to walking away with the event's major award, Gymnastics 21 owner Samantha Nichols and her team took out the Health Services category during the gala event held at Club Maitland City on March 11.

"To win the Business Awards is like getting the spotlight to shine on us," Ms Nichols said.



"We work hard every day, we are a passionate team of people who care about every single child who walks through our doors so to be celebrated is like a big pat on the back and a moment of pride for us.



"The recognition then flows into other things like building trust and inspiration for future customers and staff members."



Ms Nichols was 21 years old when she took the plunge into business ownership five years ago to establish Gymnastics 21.



The gymnasium started with 20 students attending classes two days a week in Thornton and now has 280 students enrolled in classes held across locations in Rutherford, Salt Ash and Thornton.

"I found after managing other gymnastics centres in the region that my ideas kept getting dismissed and I was told 'It's best if we just keep things the way they are'," she said.



"I thought 'Forget this, I can do this on my own', so I did.



"All I wanted was more kids in the community to experience the emotional benefits of gymnastics as I know from my own experience, those lessons can save your life."

The business is fully equipped as a mobile gymnastics club with programs that are tailor-made to suit every child's ability.



Gymnastics 21 is built from Nichols' life-long passion for gymnastics which she shares with the other coaches who are each dedicated to helping develop children's fundamentals for life.

"We offer a safe space for children to come and challenge their inner beliefs and learn more about developing a growth mindset through our recreational gymnastics programs," Ms Nichols said.

"Our business is all about nurturing the emotional growth of each individual, not just the gymnastics skills.



"We have seen a high rate of students who have been with us for years gain leadership roles at school and are actively contributing in the community.



"This is more than just gymnastics, this is life skills."



Watching her students develop and grow is the biggest reward.