The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Supreme Court orders almost $5 million seized be forfeited

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 25 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CASH SEIZED: Almost $5 million seized from a Quorrobolong property last year. Picture: AFP

THE NSW Supreme Court has ordered nearly $5 million cash seized from a Hunter property last year be forfeited to the Commonwealth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.