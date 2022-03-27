The Advertiser - Cessnock
Online art auction supports flood appeal

March 27 2022 - 8:00pm
SUPPORT: Lovedale artist Michèle Heibel with her work The Art of Survival, which will be auctioned for the Art For Floods fundraiser on Instagram this weekend. Picture: Nicole Spears

Lovedale artist Michèle Heibel is among 425 artists from across Australia who have donated works that will be auctioned online for flood relief this weekend.

