Scent-sational in Morpeth Advertising Feature

A "TREECHANGE" led Andrew Mason from Sydney to Morpeth a decade ago.

A win for Morpeth: Andrew Mason, CEO of Uaine Candles, pictured with social media manager and Uaine Clan membership co-ordinator Emily Connell at the Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards. Picture: Magnetic Shots.

He traded in his life as the CEO of a multinational company and, together with his wife and business partner Suzanne, founded Uaine Candles in 2015.

So why candles?

The business originally began as a gallery of Mason's photographic work with a gift shop attached but when they began sourcing candles to stock in the store, they discovered a gap in the market for clean, safe and healthy candles.

"That started the process where we are now," Mr Mason explains.

"We found some but everywhere we went, we were disappointed with the quality of the candles.

"Ultimately we decided that the best thing to do would be to make our own."

Uaine (which translates to "green and verdant" in Gaelic) Candles are manufactured on Swan Street in Morpeth, which is also the location of their cellar door experience.

Customers are encouraged to explore the fragrant range of candles, reed diffusers and melts, and discover the difference between Uaine Candles (made with 100% soy wax) and most other candles which are, typically, a soy blend with paraffin wax.

Uaine Candles contain no chemicals or additives and are made with all-natural fragrances.

"Our candles are cleaner, safer and healthier than other candles," he said.

"Most candles out there are far from safe and healthy, and they certainly burn with a lot of soot and such that is unsightly and harmful.

"We decided we would make clean-burning candles which would not have all the toxins that are normally pushed out by standard candles."

It is this point of difference that has allowed the business to grow since its inception seven years ago.



In 2016, Uaine Candles expanded with an online store that ships Australia-wide and internationally.

Uaine Candles was named winner in the General Business category at the 2021 Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards in Maitland earlier this month, an accolade which Mr Mason described as a win for the Morpeth community.

"Overall, for us, it is recognition of the hard work of ourselves and our wonderful team,' he said.

"Secondly, it helps us increase our awareness about ourselves, particularly in the Hunter Valley.



"We are a tourist drawcard and, increasingly, we are becoming a destination location, so an award like this not only helps us but will also help Morpeth.