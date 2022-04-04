The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Cessnock Support Group welcomes new members

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
April 4 2022 - 12:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW MEMBERS WELCOME: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Cessnock Support Group members Patsy Black, Lorainne Corcoran and Ken Springbett.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Cessnock Support Group has put a call out for new members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.