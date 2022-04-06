The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Former Cessnock mayor, state and federal MP Bob Brown dies, aged 88

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
April 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VALE: Bob Brown, pictured in 2008 when he published a book on the centenary of Australian Federal Parliament. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

ROBERT JAMES (BOB) BROWN AM: 1933-2022

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.