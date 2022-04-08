The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Road closures around Cessnock City: April 8, 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated April 8 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOODED AGAIN: The causeway on Old North Road, Rothbury on Friday morning. Picture: Jean Brouchet (via Campaign to get Old North Road Rothbury sealed on Facebook).

Thursday night's heavy downpour has led to several road closures around the Cessnock local government area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.