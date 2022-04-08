The Advertiser - Cessnock
Labor Senator Kristina Keneally joins Hunter candidate Dan Repacholi on campaign trail

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
Updated April 8 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:38am
IDEAS: Labor candidate for Hunter Dan Repacholi and Senator Kristina Keneally met with Cessnock Bicycle Company owner Steve Whitby on Friday.

High-profile senator and former NSW Premier, Kristina Keneally was in Cessnock on Friday morning, joining Labor candidate for Hunter Dan Repacholi on the federal election campaign trail.

