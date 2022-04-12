The Advertiser - Cessnock
Northern Coalfields Community Care Association launches fortnightly bus service to Wollombi Valley

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
Updated April 12 2022 - 5:24am, first published 1:10am
CONNECT: Loralee Bliss (NCCCA community services manager), William Crowley (NCCCA chief executive officer), Gael Winnick (Wollombi Valley Community Assistance Group), Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal and Anthony Layton (NCCCA transport coordinator) at the Wollombi Connect launch on March 25.

A new fortnightly bus service that connects the Wollombi region with Cessnock has been launched.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

