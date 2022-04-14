The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Knights back-rower Brodie Jones reveals struggle of playing NRL three days after exiting COVID isolation

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 14 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BRODIE Jones has revealed the difficulty of playing after having COVID-19, the Knights back-rower taking to the field only three days after coming out of isolation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.