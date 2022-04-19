The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Croquet Club holds open day on April 30

April 19 2022 - 2:00am
FUN AND FRIENDSHIP: Cessnock Croquet Club president George Campbell welcomes anyone interested in trying croquet to come to the club's open day on April 30.

Cessnock Croquet Club will host an open day on Saturday, April 30 for anyone who is interested in trying the sport.

