The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

ECBC Sports donates furniture and cash to South Lismore Bowling Club

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated April 18 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING HANDS: A team from ECBC Sports packed a truck with donations and delivered it to South Lismore Bowling Club last Monday.

Community spirit continues to shine around NSW in the wake of the recent devastating floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.