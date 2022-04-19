Cessnock City Council will seek funding commitments from federal MPs and election candidates for a list of eight identified infrastructure projects and programs if a mayoral minute at this Wednesday night's meeting is endorsed.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
