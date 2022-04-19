The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council puts forward list of infrastructure projects for federal funding

By Krystal Sellars
Updated April 19 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:35am
PRIORITY: An upgrade of Wollombi Road from Cessnock to Bellbird is on the list of infrastructure projects identified by Cessnock City Council.

Cessnock City Council will seek funding commitments from federal MPs and election candidates for a list of eight identified infrastructure projects and programs if a mayoral minute at this Wednesday night's meeting is endorsed.

