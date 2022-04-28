The Advertiser - Cessnock
Labor commits $7.5m for new netball complex at Booth Park, Kurri Kurri

By Krystal Sellars
Updated April 28 2022 - 9:10pm, first published 9:02pm
EXCITING NEWS: Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson announces the funding pledge with Kurri netballers and Cessnock councillors on Wednesday afternoon.

Labor has promised to provide $7.5 million for a new netball facility at Booth Park, Kurri Kurri if it wins the federal election.

