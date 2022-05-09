Labor has pledged to provide $373,000 for lighting upgrades at Cessnock Sportsground if it wins the upcoming federal election.
The party's Hunter candidate, Dan Repacholi joined Cessnock Goannas players and officials at the ground last Wednesday night to make the funding announcement.
"An elected Labor Government will provide a much-needed upgrade to the Goannas home ground," Mr Repacholi said.
"This will allow for match-quality lighting in excess of 500 Lux and can allow for NRL-standard games to be played in our area.
"This will also allow us to increase participation for women in sport with the opportunity to host NRLW Knights games.
"This is a massive win for our area."
Goannas secretary Cherie Douglas said the upgrade would open up opportunities for the venue to attract new user groups.
"It's not just about rugby league, but the community as a whole," she said.
"It is a relatively new venue, but we've got to maintain it.
"It would make it a lot better for night games - now it's pretty much dark in the middle of the ground.
"We'd be able to play more games in a day, and could potentially host NRLW games and Jets games and other summer sport.
"Sydney teams could come here, stay for the weekend and use our local businesses.
"It would be great for Carols in the Park and the Australia Day concert, and we could even host outdoor boxing - it would be a massive attraction."
