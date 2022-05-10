There's more rain on the way in Cessnock this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts up to 10mm of rain in Cessnock on Thursday, and totals of 1-5mm for most of the next seven days.
Daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, reaching 25-to-26 degrees over the weekend (so plan your Lovedale Long Lunch outfit accordingly).
The nights are also set to be warmer this week than last, with minimums ranging from 13 to 15 degrees.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
