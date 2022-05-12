The search for the best club meal in NSW is on, with the 2022 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards under way.
From Macksville to Mollymook, more than 160 club eateries from across the state have cooked up a competition dish.
Now, it's up to the public to pick a winner - and there are some incredible prizes up for grabs for diners.
Awards ambassador Colin Fassnidge called into Cessnock Leagues Club earlier this week to try its competition dish: Moroccan spiced lamb rack, confit carrot purée, seasonal greens, pomegranate salsa topped with a rich jus.
"The fennel and pomegranate added a little bit of freshness, it was a very well-rounded dish. I'd give it a solid four out of five - it was a very good dish," Fassnidge said.
"These guys were very competitive in last year's competition, and they've lifted it up again even more this year.
"I'd have this dish with a nice glass of pinot noir - something light so that you don't overcrowd the flavours."
Fassnidge and fellow celebrity chef Manu Feildel are excited to be on board as ambassadors for the Perfect Plate awards once again.
"Last year was a killer for hospitality, so I'm enjoying travelling around and tasting other people's food again," Fassnidge said.
ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis said the Perfect Plate Awards are designed to highlight the quality and diversity of club food.
"From the bouillabaisse risotto at The Ary, Toukley to Harden Country Club's fire-grilled cherry wood lamb cutlets and the hand-made silky tofu with salted egg yolk at Cabra-Vale Diggers, this year's Perfect Plate dishes look outstanding and the competition will be fierce," Mr Landis said.
Members and guests are encouraged to visit participating clubs, taste the Perfect Plate dish on offer and give it a score out of five by scanning the eatery's unique QR code or filling out a simple paper form.
While diners can only vote for each Perfect Plate dish once, they are encouraged to taste as many competition dishes at as many NSW clubs as possible to boost their chances of winning a prize.
A $100 dining voucher will be given away every day of the competition and the two diners who vote for the most Perfect Plate dishes will each win a 'foodie getaway' for two valued at over $3000.
The 13 clubs that receive the highest average score for their dishes based on patron ratings will be crowned the winner of their respective region. There will also be three state-wide winners announced in the small, medium and large club categories.
Participating venues in Newcastle and the Hunter include:
The competition runs until Sunday, June 19. Find out more at perfectplate.com.au.
