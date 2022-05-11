Throwback Thursday: Photos from the 2019 Lovedale Long Lunch 2019

The Lovedale Long Lunch is back this weekend is back after a two-year, COVID-enforced hiatus.
The progressive lunch - which runs Saturday and Sunday - sees leading local chefs team up with seven Lovedale wineries to offer guests food, wine and live music among the vineyards.
To celebrate the event's return, we're taking a look back at photos from its most recent year - 2019 - in our Throwback Thursday gallery below.
If you want to head along to this year's long lunch, book your tickets at lovedalelonglunch.com.au.
