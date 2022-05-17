Volunteer to bring a smile Advertising Feature

BRINGING a smile to the face of the people she supports is one of the best parts of Suzanne Forward's role as a volunteer at Northern Coalfields Community Care Association (NCCCA).

A friendly face: Suzanne Forward has been volunteering her time with Northern Coalfields Community Care Association for more than four years. Picture: Supplied.

Suzanne has offered her services as a volunteer at NCCCA for almost five years, spending five to six hours every week dedicating her time to lending support and friendship to those in the elderly community.

She was inspired to lend her time as a volunteer after providing full-time care to her mother-in-law who suffered from dementia.

She said that she gets as much out of her role as those she volunteers for.

"I began volunteering because I wanted to do something to help elderly people," Suzanne said.

"I love to bring a smile to their face and I enjoy their company, too.

"That's the other side of it because otherwise I just spend my time at home or pick up grandkids from school, so I need volunteering as an escape.

"Plus, I want to do it. The older people I work with are beautiful. They are lovely, beautiful people."

Suzanne's role as a volunteer includes assisting clients with everyday tasks such as shopping for groceries, picking up scripts at the pharmacy and helping to pay bills.

She encourages people to consider becoming a volunteer.

"We need more volunteers to help because a lot of volunteers are getting too old themselves to do it," she said.

"There are some people in their late 80s that are volunteering with Meals on Wheels. They have a lot of elderly people working for them, so we need more volunteers.

"I hope that people will consider it because we can always do with more help and more support."

Suzanne is one of more than 20 that volunteer at NCCCA.

NCCCA offers a range of services for ageing locals ranging from two-bedroom independent living units, respite care, residential care, meals on wheels, community transport, home care and domestic support and daycare programs.

The association has been part of the community since 1998 and works collaboratively with Cessnock City Council and local community groups to assist in meeting the needs of seniors and the general community.

They employ more than 200 aged and community care specialists to deliver a diverse range of services that provide residents and clients with the best outcomes to suit their needs.

In celebration of National Volunteers Week, NCCCA CEO William Crowley encourages people to offer their time as a volunteer.

"For a volunteer, there are many opportunities as a Meals on Wheels driver, community transport driver or part of our vibrant activities program, there is a position for you

"For many, the opportunity to visit, sit and read with a resident is a great connection.

"Supporting more than 600 residents and clients within our accommodation and in the community, we have the opportunity to harness the skills or interests of any volunteers.

"All volunteers are provided with training and our skilled team will ensure your interests and skills are matched to ensure volunteering is fun and fulfilling for you and adds value to those ageing."

Volunteers are an essential part of the aged care industry.

"Aged and community care is experiencing significant staff shortages due to COVID-19 and has never been well funded to provide additional personalised services and companionship to residents," he said.

"A volunteer can be the difference of a single staff member delivering an activity to a team of people interacting with residents.

"Accompanying residents on outings provides companionship to residents and they feel secure.

"Drivers for transport are able to enjoy travelling to new places knowing they are keeping a client independent who does not have a car."

Mr Crowley said people of any age are welcome to volunteer with the NCCCA.

"We match skills and interests to the many opportunities with our 600+ residents and clients," he said.

NCCCA will celebrate its 35th year of serving the community in 2023.