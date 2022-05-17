New program in Cessnock Advertising Feature

New opportunities: VERTO Workforce Development Consultants (L-R) Lauren Rozyn, Mikayla McVicar, Stacie Caslick and Claudia Limon. Picture: Supplied.

Not-for-profit employment, training, education and apprenticeship service provider VERTO has been selected to deliver Workforce Australia services in Cessnock and the Hunter region for the next six years.

Workforce Australia is the Department of Education, Skills and Employment's new employment model that will replace the Jobactive program, with Workforce Australia services to deliver simple and efficient solutions to assist local job seekers and employers.

Alongside Cessnock, VERTO has been selected to deliver Workforce Australia services in other Hunter locations including Singleton, Kurri Kurri, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle and Nelson Bay.



In addition, the provider also serves more than than 40 other locations in the North Coast, Central West and Far West Orana regions.

"This is an incredible result for not only VERTO, but for local Cessnock and Hunter businesses and job seekers," VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said.

"Our employees work hard to provide life-changing employment and training outcomes for our clients.



"We are very proud that the Department of Education, Skills and Employment has recognised the significant work we do in our local communities and entrusted us to deliver this important new program."

Workforce Australia will enable local job-ready job seekers to self-manage through new, interactive digital services.



Those with greater needs will be supported by experienced VERTO consultants delivering Workforce Australia services.

VERTO will begin delivering Workforce Australia services from July 1, 2022.



The provider began as a regional evening college in 1983 and has since grown to take their services beyond the Central West region to stretch as far as Tweed Heads, Broken Hill and Albury.



For more information on the program, visit dese.gov.au/workforce-australia.