If you're heading out to vote on Saturday, be sure to take an umbrella - showers are forecast in Cessnock this weekend.
The rain is expected to escalate next week, with 10-20mm forecast on Tuesday.
Regardless of sunshine or rain, daytime temperatures will be consistent this week, with tops of 19 expected every day over the next seven days.
Overnight lows will range from 3 to 10 degrees.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
