The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock weather forecast: May 18-24, 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
May 17 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAIN ON THE WAY: The Weather Rock at Maybury Peace Park is expected to be wet this weekend.

If you're heading out to vote on Saturday, be sure to take an umbrella - showers are forecast in Cessnock this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.