It has arguably the best view of Cessnock, but Bimbadeen Lookout is far from the jewel in the city's crown.
Local cyclists Steve Whitby and Martin Parker are calling for Cessnock City Council to develop a masterplan for the lookout, saying it has the potential to become a major tourist attraction.
Advertisement
Council considered the site for a major upgrade in 2015, but without a masterplan, no significant improvements are on the cards.
Mr Whitby, who owns Cessnock Bicycle Company and organises ride tours all over the LGA, says he won't take tour groups to Bimbadeen due to its condition.
"I can't bring tourists up here in good conscience," he said.
"It really needs a clean-up - there's rubbish and weeds everywhere - and the road up here is in really poor condition."
Mr Whitby said the site could be a "landmark tourism opportunity", with its views and proximity to the Great North Walk.
"It's the perfect spot for a mountain bike trail. I could even see a restaurant or a convention centre or boutique hotel up here," he said.
"It would do the same thing for Cessnock that the Dungog Common (mountain bike park) has done for Dungog."
READ MORE:
Mr Parker, a member of the Kurri Mongrels mountain bike club, said the site is an ideal spot for cycling but needs serious attention.
"We need to focus on the positives," he said.
"We need to encourage entrepreneurial thinkers - people with money.
"It's a public amenity; it needs looking after."
At its meeting of September 16, 2015, council resolved to "consider a major upgrade" to improve the lookout, and to seek state and federal grant money for the works.
Some minor improvements have been completed since then, including bollard fencing, a picnic shelter and a retaining wall, and council continues to maintain the site.
But a council spokesperson confirmed that "no additional major embellishments" have been considered, nor grant applications lodged, as the council does not have a masterplan for the site.
Advertisement
"Major capital works and grants subsequently applied for are generally in line with an adopted masterplan," the spokesperson said.
"A masterplan has yet to be completed for Bimbadeen Lookout based on competing priorities and ranking criteria that is in place for the development of masterplan documents."
Such criteria includes whether the site has been identified within an adopted plan of management, strategic plan or community plan, or as a critical asset within council's asset management plan; along with community demand, council's open space hierarchy, and the functionality, capacity and condition of the site.
The council spokesperson said, due to this criteria, other sites have been prioritised above Bimbadeen for the development of masterplans.
Council currently spends about $7000 a year on maintenance at Bimbadeen, not including funds spent on graffiti or vandalism.
It has put a further $54,000 towards improvement works at the site over the past three years, including bollard fencing, a picnic shelter and seating and a retaining wall/access restriction works.
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.