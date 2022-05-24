The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cyclists call for Bimbadeen Lookout to be upgraded

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
May 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POTENTIAL: Local cyclists Martin Parker and Steve Whitby at Bimbadeen Lookout. The graffiti on the guardrail has been painted over since this picture was taken.

It has arguably the best view of Cessnock, but Bimbadeen Lookout is far from the jewel in the city's crown.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.