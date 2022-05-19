A must-see show for fans of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is coming to Cessnock this month.
The Boy from New Jersey - starring Walter Ciappara - will appear at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 28.
A live concert with a 12-piece band, the show follows the rise to stardom of Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, the frontman of The Four Lovers, which later became Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
Take a journey back to the 1960s with outstanding vocalist Walter Ciappara, who has been showcasing his wonderful falsetto voice as Frankie Valli for more than a decade, with many critics calling him "the closest voice to Frankie himself".
This production will mesmerise the audience and leave them with an insight to Frankie Valli's amazing life and the wonderful songs that enraptured the world.
The show will start at 8pm. Tickets are available at the CPAC box office, by phoning 4993 4266 or online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
