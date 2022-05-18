APPLICATIONS for funding under the 2022 ClubGRANTS program are now open through Cessnock Leagues Club.
Last year, the Cessnock ClubsGRANTS program distributed more than $145,000 in funding to 24 local charities and community groups.
ClubGRANTS is one of Australia's largest grant programs, providing more than $100 million in cash each year to a variety of worthy causes across NSW.
Since it was first introduced by the NSW Government in 1998, the scheme has provided more than $1 billion in ClubGRANTS across the country.
Charities, sporting organisations and not-for-profit community groups are among tens of thousands of worthy causes funded through the program each year.
Local non-profit community organisations and services are encouraged to apply for funding for a project or program based in the Cessnock local government area that supports vulnerable people, and addresses a disadvantage and social need.
The types of eligible projects and services include community welfare and social services, community development, community health services and employment assistance activities.
In addition to the Cessnock ClubGRANTS Fund, Cessnock Leagues Club also facilitates a number of funds to support the local Cessnock community.
Applications for the Club's Sports & Community Groups Fund, Cessnock Schools Education Fund and Cessnock Rural Fire Service Fund are currently open to applicants.
More information, including links to apply for funding, is located online at cessnockleagues.com.au/community-support.
The club has also been involved in assisting with the NSW flood appeal.
"Besides our community support funds, Cessnock Leagues Club also supports the wider community with direct donations," club president Bruce Wilson said.
"The Club recently made a $5,000 donation to the ClubsNSW Flood Emergency Appeal to Disaster Relief Australia which supports communities impacted by the recent flooding across Northern NSW.
"Clubs across the state are banding together to help those impacted by the flooding to get their feet and support those in need in trying times."
Cessnock Leagues Club also recently hosted its third International Women's Day dinner.
With the assistance of those in attendance, $10,000 was raised for the Cessnock Family Support Service and their domestic violence programs.
Applications for the 2022 ClubGRANTS funding round will close on Friday, June 3 at 4pm.
For more information, visit the website at clubgrants.com.au
