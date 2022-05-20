The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival returns to Crowne Plaza on June 18, 2022

May 20 2022 - 9:00pm
An exciting range of wineries, breweries and entertainment will be showcased at the 2022 Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival.

