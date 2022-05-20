An exciting range of wineries, breweries and entertainment will be showcased at the 2022 Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival.
The festival - which will be held at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley on Saturday, June 18 - will celebrate its 10th anniversary with its biggest-ever exhibition, featuring more than 60 wineries and craft brewers.
Previously known as the Hunter Valley Wine Festival, it was first held at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley in 2013, and was held annually until 2020 when COVID-19 forced its cancellation.
With craft brewers added to the mix, a highly successful event was staged in 2021, in between various state and regional lockdowns.
Among the 60 exhibitors at this year's festival are some of the Hunter's best-known wineries including Scarborough, Drayton's and Audrey Wilkinson; boutique and organic vineyards such as Macquariedale and Tamburlaine, and up-and-comers including Winmark Wines and the Parched Crow Wine Co.
Brewers have jumped on the opportunity to showcase their liquid gold, with exhibitors including Sydney Brewery Hunter Valley, Iron Bark Hill Brewhouse, Lake Macquarie Brewing, Hope Brewery, MaltNHops and Six String Brewing Co. and Block n Tackle Brewery.
In between tastings (which will also include local cheese and other artisan products), festival-goers can enjoy food from a wide range of providores, and the opportunity to relax in the spacious lawns of the Crowne Plaza while enjoying entertainment from CCMA National Junior Songwriter of the Year Award winner Ella Powell and popular four-piece band Fahrenheit.
Running from 11am to 5pm, the festival is a family-friendly event, with free entry for children and a variety of activities including a jumping castle, train rides, carousel, petting zoo and face painting.
The event will once again support the local Rural Fire Service, with fundraising activities on the day.
General admission tickets are available online for $15pp ($25pp on the day). Tastings are available for $2 each (30ml wine, 100ml beer/cider).
For bookings and further information, go to www.huntervalleywinefestival.com.
