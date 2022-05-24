The Hunter Valley Avicultural Society will hold its annual bird sale at Cessnock Civic Indoor Sports Centre this Saturday, with hundreds of hand-raised and aviary birds for sale, trade stands and more. The event will run from 10am to 2pm; entry is $3 (cash only).
The Big Ram Beer and BBQ Festival will be held at Hope Estate this Saturday and Sunday. The event runs 10am to 5pm both days, with cooking competitions, demonstrations, master classes, and a RAM Truck display. Tickets: hopeestate.com.au.
Burgerfiend Cessnock will mark International Burger Day this Saturday by donating $1 from each burger sold on the day to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation. Donations can also be made at gofundraise.com.au (search Burgerfiend).
The Rotary Club of Kurri Kurri Sunrise will hold a trivia night at Weston Workers Club. The night will raise funds for Kurri Kurri Aquatic Centre to install hoists in the main pool and changing rooms to assist access for wheelchair users and others with mobility difficulties. Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start. Tables of six people, $10 per person entry. Call Ann on 0417 225 970 to reserve your table.
Cessnock City Council's Environment and Waste team will host a vegetable-growing workshop at Cessnock Men's Shed this Sunday. The free workshop will run from 10am to 3pm, with lunch and refreshments included. Book via cessnock.nsw.gov.au/events.
Bimbadgen: Friday, Darren Gould.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Kazzie.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Reggie Sinclair. Saturday, Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Saturday, The Boy from New Jersey (read more here).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Dean Dee. Saturday, YOK.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Finnian Johnson (4pm-7pm); Matt McLaren (7.30pm-10.30pm). Saturday, Dream Catchers (4pm-7pm); Abbie Ferris (7.30pm-10.30pm).
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Luke Furbank.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Rockit Duo. Saturday, Pistol Pete (1pm-4pm); Run For Cover (9pm-11.59pm). Sunday, Big Pete.
Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Great Northern Country featuring the Katie Jayne Band, Piper Rodrigues Band, Elias and JJ, Trinity Woodhouse Band, Chloe and James and the Mai-Wel Creative Arts Band. Raising funds for Mai-Wel. 1pm-8pm, free entry, kids welcome.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, Homer Palooza featuring Melbourne DJs The Rockafellas. Tickets at www.tavtick.com.au. Saturday, 4FX. Sunday, Rebecca Henry.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Jayde Corner.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Hayden Johns.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Lithium. Saturday, One Girl.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Patrick McMahon. Saturday, Kristy J Duo.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Cessnock Support Group meets at Wine Country Motor Inn on the first Thursday of the month (next meeting June 2) at 6pm. For more information, contact Patsy on 0417 901 146 or Ken on 0400 723 813.
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers will hold its next meeting at Cessnock Leagues Club on Monday, June 6 at 10.30am.
Got an event, gig or meeting coming up in the Cessnock area? Email the details to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
