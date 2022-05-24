The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: May 25-31, 2022

May 24 2022 - 7:30pm
IT'S BACK: A previous Hunter Valley Avicultural Society bird sale at Cessnock Civic Indoor Sports Centre. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

BIRD SALE RETURNS

The Hunter Valley Avicultural Society will hold its annual bird sale at Cessnock Civic Indoor Sports Centre this Saturday, with hundreds of hand-raised and aviary birds for sale, trade stands and more. The event will run from 10am to 2pm; entry is $3 (cash only).

