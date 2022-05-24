The Rotary Club of Kurri Kurri Sunrise will hold a trivia night at Weston Workers Club. The night will raise funds for Kurri Kurri Aquatic Centre to install hoists in the main pool and changing rooms to assist access for wheelchair users and others with mobility difficulties. Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start. Tables of six people, $10 per person entry. Call Ann on 0417 225 970 to reserve your table.