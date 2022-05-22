The Advertiser - Cessnock
Newcastle Rugby League: Fletcher Sharpe double helps Cessnock to 28-4 win over The Entrance at EDSACC Oval

By Max McKinney
Updated May 22 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:14pm
TRY TIME: Cessnock players celebrate after Fletcher Sharpe scores. Image: BarTV

Fletcher Sharpe's double helped Cessnock to a comprehensive win over The Entrance at Bateau Bay on Sunday, the Goannas jumping the Tigers on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder following the 28-4 victory.

