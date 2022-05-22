Fletcher Sharpe's double helped Cessnock to a comprehensive win over The Entrance at Bateau Bay on Sunday, the Goannas jumping the Tigers on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder following the 28-4 victory.
Playing on a boggy EDSACC Oval, Cessnock scored four unanswered tries before the home side crossed with 25 minutes left to play, but the Goannas produced two more to seal the result.
Winger Sharpe scored either side of halftime and was one of his team's best, earlier producing a 70-metre run downfield.
Centre Tyrone Nean was also heavily involved, making a break to help set-up Sharpe's first after narrowly missing scoring his own a few plays prior.
Hooker Anthony Meleisea-Murray bounced off one defender and split another two in a brilliant individual effort to find the line two minutes before halftime, but the Goannas only led 12-0 at the break despite scoring three first-half tries.
The Entrance had their chances in the opening 40 minutes but were kept scoreless by some solid try-line defence.
Tigers centre Ryan McDonald dived over on the left edge in the 55th minute but it would be his side's only points.
Halfback Sam Clune placed his second 40-20 kick late in the game to position the Goannas for a fifth try, scored by big man Sione Ngahe.
Reed Hugo put the nail in the coffin when he crossed in the 78th minute.
The win lifted Cessnock into equal fifth position, level with Wyong on eight points.
Maitland extended their undefeated run this season to eight games with a 38-10 win over Souths at home on Saturday.
Rain stopped the Lakes-Wests and Central-Kurri games from proceeding.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
