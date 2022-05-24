Weston Bears and Maitland Magpies meet in Australia Cup local derby

The Weston Bears and Maitland Magpies will resume local rivalries in round six of the Australia Cup, the former FFA Cup, at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, June 11.
The Bears progressed after beating Edgeworth 3-2 in their round five clash at Jack McLaughlan Oval last Wednesday.
Advertisement
Maitland won through with a 6-0 smashing of Lambton Jaffas at Maitland.
The winner of the Bears and Magpies clash will host the winner of the round six game between Broadmeadow Magic and Coffs City United, from Coffs Harbour, for a spot in the round of 32 which includes A-League teams.
The round seven fixture must be held in the week after round six and is most likely to be on Wednesday, June 15.
Maitland progressed to the round of 32 of the then FFA Cup in 2019 when they lost 2-0 to Central Coast Mariners at Maitland Sportsground.
The Bears game on Sunday against Lake Macquarie City was washed out. They have a catch-up game against Broadmeadow Magic on Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.