Weston Bears and Maitland Magpies meet in Australia Cup local derby

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 24 2022 - 3:31am, first published 2:34am
RIVALRY: The Weston Bears and Maitland Magpies will clash in round six of the Australia Cup. Picture: Graham Sports Photography.

The Weston Bears and Maitland Magpies will resume local rivalries in round six of the Australia Cup, the former FFA Cup, at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, June 11.

