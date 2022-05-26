The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/National Sport/A-League

Maitland Magpies skipper Sophie Stapleford's brain cancer message of hope

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Maitland Magpies skipper Sophie Stapleford is an inspiration on and off the field. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

"You have a large aggressive brain tumour" were the words Sophie Stapleford heard seven years ago from world renowned neurosurgeon Charlie Teo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.