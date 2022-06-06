Kurri Kurri High School hosted its 10th annual Business Breakfast on Thursday, June 2.
Catered by the talented senior hospitality students, and hosted by 20 student ambassadors, the event was a huge success.
The main goal of this year's breakfast was to welcome the Clontarf Foundation to the school community.
There were about 100 business and community leaders at the breakfast, including mayor of Cessnock Jay Suvaal, member for Cessnock Clayton Barr and winemaker Brian McGuigan
Community engagement officer at Kurri Kurri High School Heather Sutherland said the breakfast went very well and was an opportunity to look back at the last 10 years.
The breakfast was also an opportunity to announce that the Clontarf Foundation is working with the school.
"The Clontarf Foundation comes into the school and works to support and engage our Indigenous boys," Mr Sutherland said.
"That's a program that once the boys are part of Clontarf and they have worked through from school, then the support system goes on throughout life and not just if they stay in our area, they are all over Australia."
The foundation will support the boys who opt-in academically, emotionally and culturally.
Two students from Newcastle High School who are involved with the Clontarf Foundation came to the breakfast to talk about their experiences.
Student ambassadors hosted the event, welcoming people at the door and emceeing, giving them a great opportunity to talk to members of the community.
The senior hospitality students served croissants, chia pots, fresh fruit, peach iced tea, scrambled eggs, bacon, mushrooms and sourdough to the attendees.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
