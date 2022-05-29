Bears left ruing two points lost in pulsating draw with 10-man Olympic

The Weston Workers Bears finally returned to Rockwell Automation Park to take on Newcastle Olympic after playing just once in the past 20 days.
That match, a gutsy 3-2 extra time victory over Edgeworth, would give the Bears cause for positivity heading in, and would hopefully go some way towards banishing the demons of an incredibly unfortunate defeat to Charlestown by the same scoreline in their most recent NPL fixture.
Olympic had experienced similarly mixed fortunes to the Bears during the opening part of their campaign, having accrued one more point over two more games than the home side.
Familiarity between the two sides ran deep; former Musa Kamara and Marcus Duncan were taking the field for Olympic, having lined up in Geordie stripes last season, while Bears gaffer Leo Bertos had closed out his playing days in the blue of the formerly Hamilton-monikered side.
After barely 30 seconds of play, the match was brought to an abrupt pause as Kamara copped some heavy contact from Cooper Sargent as both men contested a high ball.
With play resuming after a break of a minute and a half, it would be the Bears who threatened first, as a dangerous corner saw young gloveman Isaac Watts scramble to paw the ball away from danger.
An incisive through ball from Jared Muller in the 7th minute caught the Bears defence napping, with Kamara well placed to take full advantage and deftly chip Bears keeper Jacob Zissis to hand his side the lead. It had come somewhat against the run of the early play, but would mark a clear turning of the tide.
Zac Sneddon was in no mood for games, barrelling Muller over a minute later and finding himself a trifle fortunate to keep his name out of the referee's pocket book.
The resultant free kick, near the byline on the edge of the box, was cleverly played short by Olympic skipper Reece Cooper to an unmarked Joey Langlois around the 'D'.
Langlois' deft chip to Duncan inside the box saw the latter head just wide in what would have been a delicately executed set play.
Olympic threatened again in the 10th minute, as an enterprising run down the flank from Kent Harrison saw him deliver a dangerous bouncing cross into the path of Malik Thom. Zissis did well to advance off his line and snuff out the attack before Thom could get on the end of the delivery.
A minute later and the game would be delayed once more, this time as Duncan went down in the centre of the park with what looked to be a groin strain; he would take no further part in proceedings, replaced by Jarrod Dodds as play restarted after two minutes.
Another Bears corner threatened, as Aaron Niyonkuru played an in-swinger into the mixer, but the Olympic defence marshalled their six yard box well and cleared their lines without fuss.
Thom looked to have broken away in the 21st minute, but a desperation block from Paul Sichalwe averted potential disaster when Thom looked to play a pass inside him to set up a tap in. The visitors were unable to make the resulting corner count.
A curling Cooper Buswell strike from 20 yards in the 23rd minute drew an athletic diving save from Watts, as the Bears looked to be finally clawing their way back into the contest and recapturing their early momentum.
Two minutes later, Buswell played Chris Hurley through in an advanced position, but the latter's run was blocked off by two Olympic defenders. Hurley felt he was impeded unduly, but the referee decided otherwise.
Moments afterwards, a robust challenge at the other end from Sneddon on Thom saw the Bears fullback cautioned, not as fortunate this time around.
The retaliation from Thom, however, saw tensions boil over and the man in the middle promptly dismissed the Olympic attacker.
The travelling supporters were decidedly less than impressed by what they viewed as theatrics from Sneddon in the aftermath, but the contact initiated had left the referee with little choice in any case and the red card had been issued with such immediacy as to render any subsequent reaction essentially irrelevant.
Olympic would now need to negotiate over an hour of the contest a man light.
Buswell was looking to be in imperious form, executing some delicious first touches in the final third though with little to show for his efforts just yet.
Moustafa Mohammad went agonisingly close in the 32nd minute, as his angled drive struck the right post with force.
The visitors had justifiably retreated into a mindset of near total defence as they placed their full focus on defending their lead, but the Bears were visceral in their attacking impetus and were not about to deliver a tepid display.
A mishit attempt on goal from Hurley found Buswell inside the box, who cracked a low drive a little too close to Watts to cause problems, but there appeared to have been an Olympic hand used to clear away the scraps.
The non-award of a penalty proved of little consequence, though, as barely a few moments later, an inspired moment from Mohammad saw him turn his marker and dink home a sumptuous chip into the top right corner that gave a leaping Watts no chance and handed his side a 36th minute equaliser.
Suddenly Olympic needed to shift gears, and the on-field setup quickly transitioned from all men camped in their own half to a more counter-attacking oriented style of three attackers essentially operating as interchangeable 10s, two holding midfielders and four across the back.
The visitors fashioned an opportunity in the 42nd minute as Cooper burned his marker to play in Kamara, but the latter fluffed his lines and let fly with an innocuous strike from the edge of the box when carrying the ball forward would have done him more favours.
A fizzing long range drive from Nathan Morris a minute later was parried by Watts into the path of the advancing Sam Kamper, whose follow up strike at an acute angle from close range squeaked just wide of the right post after some desperate late defensive intervention.
A late flurry of Olympic corners were well dealt with by the home side during stoppage time, but the combatants would go to the sheds after just over 48 minutes with the ledger squared at 1-1.
A well executed chipped cross from Kamper found the head of Buswell, who had taken up a position around the centre of the goal at the edge of the six yard box, in the 50th minute, but the beanpole attacker was unable to generate sufficient power to elude Watts.
Buswell's bonce was on the end of another cross two minutes later, this time stroked elegantly in from deep by Morris, but again Watts was on hand to deny him.
From the resulting corner, though, came a genuine moment to savour, as diminutive midfielder Sichalwe pounced on the rebound to lash home a thirty yard left footed drive into the top left corner that no keeper was getting to.
With Sichalwe goals not exactly being a weekly occurrence in any case, the rarity of the occasion combined with the quality of the strike - and the context in the match - sparked rapturous celebrations from Weston players and fans alike.
Niyonkuru got on the end of a Mohammad cross a minute after the restart but his header flashed only a coat or two of paint wide of the right post.
Olympic manager Joel Griffiths saw it as an appropriate juncture to ring the changes in the form of a triple substitution; Cooper, Muller and Harrison making way for Declan Hughes, Kane Treble and former Bear Jackson Burston respectively.
Bertos would make two changes for the Bears a couple of minutes later as well, with Jake Brownlow replacing goalscorer Sichalwe and Michael McGlinchey coming on for Matt Buettner around the hour mark.
The Mohammad-Niyonkuru combination looked fruitful once more in the 65th minute, as the latter was only narrowly denied after a quick interplay between the duo that undid the Olympic defence.
The visiting fans were apoplectic about a 66th minute offside call against Kamara; replays showed they had a case, too, Burston playing the ball a fraction of a second before Sneddon stepped up.
They were similarly incensed moments later as Kamara was penalised for a high boot left in as he went up for a 50/50 against the on-rushing Zissis, but this time the call appeared justified.
The carry on crescendoed to a point the referee deemed unacceptable, first cautioning and then dismissing gaffer Griffiths. Fortunately on this occasion, no officials' privates were harmed as he duly accepted his fate.
Kamara looked to be in again in the 71st minute, but his strike from a tight angle flashed just past the far post and the hosts' slender lead would remain intact. The Olympic livewire was in nearly everything; just two minutes later, he was brought down by Morris, who earnt a yellow ticket for his troubles.
The visitors' continued enterprise paid off in the 74th minute, as Zissis misjudged his jump on Burston's cross and tipped the ball straight into the path of substitute Hughes, who made no mistake from just a couple of yards out with the goal at his mercy.
The Bears were paying the price for a lax approach to defending in the period following Sichalwe's go ahead goal and a general sense of just a touch of complacency.
The pressure was ramping up on the referee from the vociferous travelling supporters, who were screaming their way into free kicks for 50/50 challenges.
One such instance saw Langlois' dead ball strike from 30 yards draw an excellent driving save from Zissis, who got both hands to the goal-bound drive to deflect the ball out for a corner.
A quick free kick in the 78th minute saw Weston ultimately work the ball into the post, but Niyonkuru's prod at the back post towards Hurley in the centre didn't quite find its intended target, and Olympic were able to play the ball forward.
The chirpy Burston, who undoubtedly embraces the role of the pantomime villain each time he returns to Bear Park, inevitably found his way into the book in the 80th minute for a cynical late hit on Sargent.
Niyonkuru was the beneficiary of a fortuitous rebound after an 82nd minute corner, but his thunderous close range drive was directed straight at the breadbasket of Watts.
As Sneddon went down with cramp shortly afterwards, the parochial visitors in the stands took great delight at his plight, still harbouring significant ill will after their perceived first half injustice. He would take no further part in the match as Connor Heydon took the field in his place.
A speculative drive from Treble in the 85th minute flew over the bar from 30 yards but the chorus of 'oohs' had the Bears slightly rattled.
A quick counterattack a minute later found Hurley with a one on one opportunity, but Watts made himself big to deny the hosts a crucial third.
The newly introduced Heydon would be next to fluff his lines, latching on to a Buswell through ball and placing his attempt wide of the post in the 87th minute.
With the sun setting in Weston, the final minutes of the contest were a pulsating array of desperate half chances and willing challenges.
Brownlow's looping 92nd minute header from close range was comfortably dealt with by Watts, while the final opportunity of the game came in the 96th minute as Burston let a fairly insipid low strike go from ten yards that failed to cause Zissis any issues.
The full time whistle blew with the score locked at 2-2 and it was undoubtedly a case of two points lost rather than a point gained for the Bears, who spent over an hour with an extra man and failed to kill the game off when the momentum was firmly in their favour.
To Olympic's credit, they performed superbly in spite of the numerical disadvantage, and demonstrated a dynamic and courageous approach in the final half hour that forced the Bears on the back foot and substantially disrupted their rhythm.
Though there was little doubt it had been one of the more entertaining matches in recent memory, Bertos will be looking for slightly lower blood pressure football from his men as they take on Broadmeadow at Magic Park in a midweek catch up fixture on Wednesday evening.
They will need their quality to be reflected on the scoreboard if they are to reverse a concerning trend against the competition's top sides, with all three of the Bears' wins this season having come against clubs occupying the bottom four positions on the ladder and just one point collected against top 7 outfits thus far.
