A right royal affair for Lillibet

Cessnock City Library will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with free events to honour the Monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Jan Hugo, of Monarchs in the Hunter, will deliver a talk at Cessnock Library on Thursday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
Jan will be telling the story of how she became fascinated by royal memorabilia, and will share some of her favourite Elizabeth Regina II items from her extensive royal collection.
Bookings are essential for this talk, and can be made by visiting the what's on section of the library website at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries or by calling on 4993 4399.
Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Libraries will also host a special royal-themed story time for kids on June 7 from 10am to11am at Cessnock Library and at Kurri Kurri Library on June 8 from 10am to 11am.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
