A Cedar Creek resident is calling for Wollombi Road to be urgently and properly repaired, saying it has become dangerous for motorists.
Daryl Heslop says the road between Millfield and Wollombi has deteriorated so badly that it is causing damage to vehicles, and in some parts, forcing drivers to cross to the wrong side of the road to dodge large potholes.
"Fifteen years ago it was a genuine 100km/h road. It needed to be resealed then, and it never has - it's just pothole after pothole," Mr Heslop said.
"This road is just plain dangerous, there's no question about it.
"It's not fair on the ratepayers. A lot of residents from the Wollombi area are going to the Central Coast to do their shopping instead of coming into Cessnock because they don't want to drive on that road."
Mr Heslop also raised his concerns that a section of road near the Sweetman's timber mill that was repaired last year is already "undulating" and will have to be fixed again soon.
Cessnock City Council has scheduled works on Wollombi Road from Millfield towards Cedar Creek over the next two financial years, as part of a multi-stage upgrade that has been under way since 2016.
Under its draft four-year delivery program, council has allocated $800,000 in the 2022-23 budget, and a further $200,000 in 2023-24, for works on that section of the road.
The draft delivery program, along with council's annual operational plan and budget and its draft community strategic plan for 2036 are open for community feedback until June 3.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
